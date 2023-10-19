Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 342,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,568. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

