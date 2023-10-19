Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $7.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $493.92 million, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.53. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 216,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 275,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,158 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

