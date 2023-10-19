Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after acquiring an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714,597. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

