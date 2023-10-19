Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Short Interest Update

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.08 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 274,922 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,121,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

