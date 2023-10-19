Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.10.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $123.84 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

