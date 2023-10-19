Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Entegris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 144,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,498. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 158.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Entegris by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

