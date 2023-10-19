Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 519,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.