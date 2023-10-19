Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lifted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after buying an additional 2,618,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,377,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,002 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

View Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.