EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,425 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 40,692 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $43,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

EOG opened at $135.74 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.