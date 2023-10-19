EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of EQT worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of EQT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

EQT Stock Down 1.3 %

EQT stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

