Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Equifax worth $70,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 24.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 5.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $175.14 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.38.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.13.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

