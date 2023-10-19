Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.62-$6.72 EPS.

NYSE:EFX opened at $169.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.13.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 59.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

