Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $175.16, but opened at $169.00. Equifax shares last traded at $170.41, with a volume of 239,695 shares.

The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

