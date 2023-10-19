ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.78

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.78 and last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 26440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
