EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.73

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 606152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

EVgo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $822.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $217,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 142,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 668,889 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in EVgo by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 339,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,657,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 128,210 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

