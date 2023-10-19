Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolus
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Evolus
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evolus Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolus
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is Put Option Volume?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.