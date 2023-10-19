Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Evolus

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $30,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Vikram Malik acquired 174,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $1,296,505.47. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,825.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $30,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,669.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,696,052 shares of company stock valued at $12,733,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 39.36% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

