Evolv Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 187.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $469,170.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,075. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 1,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 804,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

