Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

EXFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

EXFY opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Expensify has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $95,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,654,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,326.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,654,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,326.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $61,269,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 842,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,142 and sold 10,498,650 shares valued at $63,048,757. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 28.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Expensify by 302.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

