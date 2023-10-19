F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

F.N.B. Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 703,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,714. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

