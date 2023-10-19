F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

F.N.B. Trading Up 2.6 %

FNB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 562,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,569. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

