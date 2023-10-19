F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Up 2.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.34. 288,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,368,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,018 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

