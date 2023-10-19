FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Up 8.3% in September

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

FDS stock opened at $443.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock worth $6,544,551. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

