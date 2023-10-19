F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 868 ($10.60) and last traded at GBX 875 ($10.69). 516,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 402,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 876 ($10.70).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 868.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 880.43.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

F&C Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,153.85%.

Insider Transactions at F&C Investment Trust

About F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 866 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £987.24 ($1,205.86). Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.