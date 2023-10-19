F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 868 ($10.60) and last traded at GBX 875 ($10.69). 516,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 402,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 876 ($10.70).
F&C Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 868.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 880.43.
F&C Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,153.85%.
Insider Transactions at F&C Investment Trust
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than F&C Investment Trust
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Reasons To Keep Holding J.B. Hunt Transportation Services
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tesla Hits the Skids: 5 Critical Details from the Q3 Reports
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Nasdaq-100 Stocks Trading Less Than 10x 2024 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.