Financial Analysis: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Veeva Systems and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 1 8 15 0 2.58 Palantir Technologies 6 6 3 0 1.80

Veeva Systems currently has a consensus target price of $221.74, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential downside of 22.97%. Given Veeva Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.16 billion 15.37 $487.71 million $3.32 62.08 Palantir Technologies $1.91 billion 19.42 -$373.70 million ($0.03) -573.33

This table compares Veeva Systems and Palantir Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Palantir Technologies. Palantir Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 24.20% 10.89% 8.62% Palantir Technologies -2.35% -4.37% -3.29%

Volatility & Risk

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palantir Technologies has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Veeva Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Palantir Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides Palantir Apollo, a software that enables customers to deploy their own software virtually in any environment. Palantir Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.