Financial Comparison: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) & Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

17 Education & Technology Group and Renovare Environmental are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and Renovare Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Renovare Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $77.00 million 0.52 -$25.79 million ($0.80) -1.02 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -112.30% -21.14% -16.46% Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Renovare Environmental beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. In addition, the company offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

