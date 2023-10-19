Financial Review: Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) & Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Hilton Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide 13.23% -128.71% 10.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Selina Hospitality and Hilton Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hilton Worldwide 0 7 5 0 2.42

Selina Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,471.43%. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus target price of $157.64, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Hilton Worldwide.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Hilton Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A Hilton Worldwide $8.77 billion 4.54 $1.26 billion $4.79 31.79

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Selina Hospitality on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

