Financial Survey: Avra (AVRN) vs. Its Competitors

Avra (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Free Report) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avra to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avra and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avra 0 0 0 0 N/A Avra Competitors 199 556 1172 1 2.51

As a group, “Software – Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 53.27%. Given Avra’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avra has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avra N/A N/A N/A Avra Competitors -45.06% -66.30% -8.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Avra and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.6% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avra and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avra N/A N/A -3.76 Avra Competitors $511.76 million -$27.98 million 303.31

Avra’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Avra. Avra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Avra peers beat Avra on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Avra

Avra, Inc. focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens. Avra was founded on December 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Ensanche Parais, Dominican Republic.

