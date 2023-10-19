Financial Survey: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) vs. Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -48.43% -68.65% -46.67% Peraso -176.75% -89.44% -65.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Peraso has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 503.50%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than Beam Global.

Beam Global has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Peraso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $22.00 million 4.28 -$19.68 million ($2.14) -3.15 Peraso $14.87 million 0.31 -$32.40 million ($1.23) -0.13

Beam Global has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peraso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beam Global beats Peraso on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

