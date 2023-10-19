Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Finward Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of FNWD opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
