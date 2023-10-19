Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FNWD opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Finward Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.26%.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

