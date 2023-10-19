First Community Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

First Community has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,384. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.56.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.36%. On average, analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 291,045 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 64,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Community by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 58,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

