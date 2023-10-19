First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is First Interstate Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,083,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for 12.0% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Interstate Bank owned 5.83% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $145,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,543,000 after buying an additional 1,202,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. 37,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. Analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 66.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,094,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,142,398.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares in the company, valued at $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,072 shares of company stock worth $1,797,557. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

