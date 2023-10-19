First Interstate Bank Acquires New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.97. 1,193,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,944,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.