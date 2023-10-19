First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $135,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

