First Interstate Bank Buys New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,204. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

