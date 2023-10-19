First Interstate Bank Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

