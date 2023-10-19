First Interstate Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 592,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 252,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,818. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.