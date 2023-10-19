First Interstate Bank Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 95,877.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,371,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237,611 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $880,055,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.42. 7,323,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

