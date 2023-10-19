First Interstate Bank Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 258,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 669.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,407,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

