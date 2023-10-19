First Interstate Bank Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $621.41. 218,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.93 and its 200-day moving average is $680.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $569.28 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

