First Interstate Bank Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BLK traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $621.41. 218,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.93 and its 200-day moving average is $680.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $569.28 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Unstoppable Stocks To Cushion A VIX Spike, In One Sector
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.