First Interstate Bank Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Masco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

MAS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $50.71. 214,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

