First Interstate Bank Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.91.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,972. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.53. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

