First Interstate Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.81. 667,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.05. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $132.21 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.