First Interstate Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,173,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,893,727. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.46 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

