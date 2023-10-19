First Interstate Bank Has $1.08 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $5.01 on Thursday, hitting $144.27. 1,400,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.78. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $254.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

