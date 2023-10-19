First Interstate Bank Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,002 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,390,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 536,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,901. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

