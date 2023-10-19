First Interstate Bank Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.5% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.58. 539,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $432.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.