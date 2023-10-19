First Interstate Bank Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $270.03. 155,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,077. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day moving average of $285.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

