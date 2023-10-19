First Interstate Bank Has $766,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after buying an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,773,000 after buying an additional 921,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.59. The company had a trading volume of 99,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,404. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.14 and its 200-day moving average is $231.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

