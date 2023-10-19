First Interstate Bank Invests $3.37 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.54. 2,375,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,450. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

