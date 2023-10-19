First Interstate Bank Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.14. 1,091,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.